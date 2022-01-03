Seymour’s interim library, located at the back of the Boys & Girls Club on North Pitner Road, is closing Thursday, Jan. 6. The grand opening of the newly enlarged and improved library on Macon Lane is Thursday, Jan. 20. The other two libraries in Sevier County Library System — King Family Library in Sevierville and Kodak Library — will also be closed starting Monday, Jan. 10, for a week at least.
The Macon Lane library has been closed for more than a year while workers expanded and updated the whole building. During that time, thousands of books have been put in storage. Only books published in 2020 and 2021 were available at the interim site. Now all those books, CDs and other items in the collection have to be placed on the new shelves lining the expanded building in time for the grand opening. That will be the entire library system staff’s job beginning Jan. 10, and is the reason for the closing of all three libraries. King Family and Kodak will reopen when their staff members have completed stocking in Seymour.
Additionally, Seymour staff will start taking books off the shelves of the interim library on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6 and 7. That makes the deadline for checking out books Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Friends of Seymour Library datebooks and 2022 calendars are available at the interim library until Jan 7. After that, they can still be purchased by contacting the Friends at P.O. Box 1253, Seymour, TN 37865. Friends members will arrange for delivery.
The grand opening ceremony of the “new” Williams Family Seymour Branch Library is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20. No details of that event have been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.