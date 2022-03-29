Friends of Seymour Library's used book sale will be held April 6-8 at the library, 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour. From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 the sale is open to Friends members and educators only. Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday hours, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Fiction, non-fiction and children's books are mostly $1 or less. For more information, call the library at 865-573-0728.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.