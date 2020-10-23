The Seymour Public Library has moved into temporary quarters because work is ready to start on the long-awaited expansion of the little library.
The temporary library is at the back of the Boys & Girls Club on North Pitner Road. The Boys & Girls Club was previously Seymour Intermediate School, and a long time ago the high school.
To reach the library from Chapman Highway, take Boyds Creek Highway and turn left at the Pitner Road light. Drive up the large parking lot with the side of the building on your right and go through an open gate to the back of the building. The library is about halfway along. Look for a book return box outside the door. Some directional signs are in place and more are expected shortly.
Library Manager Steve Mallett is pleased with the amount of space, which is more than he expected. Many books are packed away until the expanded library reopens next year, but the 2019 and 2020 collections are available for loan and there is room to add more books as they come in. As always, at patrons’ requests, library staff are happy to order books from King Family Library in Sevierville or Kodak Library, or on interlibrary loan from elsewhere in the state.
A corner has been set aside for children’s books and preschool Story Time, which will continue at 11 a.m. Mondays. The copier is up and ready to run; it can scan and send emails. Two computers are in place. Some older DVDs are for sale, along with used books that benefit Friends of Seymour Library funds.
Library hours haven’t changed. They are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The phone number is the same – 865-573-0728, though Mallett warns there is no longer an answering machine. The three staff members willingly answer calls on the location and other library matters.
Making the move has been hard on Mallett and his co-workers, Janet Persichetti and Rachel Patton, but they have had lots of help. Sevier County Library System staff have not only come from King Family Library in Sevierville to sort, pack and store books over the past few weeks, they also assisted on the two days of the actual move. The expansion at the West Macon Lane library is expected to take eight months to a year. The construction company is George W. Reagan Co. of Knoxville.
Sevier County School System still owns the building and has cooperated all the way on providing the interim space at the school. System personnel have put in a new door, blocked off access from the Boys & Girls Club, donated painted the room and buffed the floor. Mallett says he understands the entryway will be paved eventually.
