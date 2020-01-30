Seymour book lovers can look forward to a two-day book sale at the Seymour Library in time for Valentine’s Day. The used book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the library, 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour.
“This sale is our Valentine to the readers of Seymour,” Friends President Lucy Henighan said in a release.
There will also be a presale for members of Friends of the Library from 6-8 p.m.on Wednesday, Feb. 12. A bag sale closes the event from 3-6 p.m. Friday, which will allow patrons to fill a bag for $5. Bags are provided.
Membership will be available at the door of the presale. Memberships are $10 for individuals, $15 for families and $5 for seniors and students. Teachers are asked to bring proof of their employment.
The books have been donated to or taken off the shelves of one of the three libraries in the Sevier County Library System. DVDs and audiobooks will also be on sale. Donations of gently used books for the sale will be accepted at the library until Feb. 7. Please do not include textbooks.
Cash and checks are accepted at the sale, but not credit cards. Proceeds will benefit the Friends’ library building expansion fund.
The Seymour library is around the corner from the Kroger shopping center. For more information on the sale, call the library at 865-573-0728.
