A funny thing happened on the way to Shakespeare On The Square’s 30th Anniversary Season — it got cancelled. But for so many people it isn’t summer in Knoxville without Shakespeare, so organizers came up with an alternate plan.
Instead of the usual season on Market Square, the event will take advantage of the wide open space at Ijams Nature Center. There is a wonderful sloping hillside where an audience can watch the play while maintaining social distancing.
Keeping in mind size restrictions and safe practices we are presenting a very special five actor "Much Ado About Nothing" in which each actor will play three roles. It will be a highly stylized modern dress production in which five actors will change characters mid scene and carry on conversations with themselves.
This production is being presented in collaboration with 70/30 Creative.
"Much Ado About Nothing" opens on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the pavilion outside the visitors center at Ijams Nature Center. It continues through Aug. 23, a three-week run rather than the usual five-week run.
Admission is free. A donation basket will be passed with a $10 suggested donation. To help maintain audience size restrictions, Ijams Nature Center, the Tennessee Stage Company and 70/30 creative ask that reservations be made prior to attending at ijams.org/Shakespeare.
Ijams Nature Center is located at 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville.
