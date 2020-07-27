The Tennessee Stage Company will present this year's Shakespeare Off the Square, Aug. 6-23 at Ijams Nature Center. The production is being held at 7:30 p.m. each day.
The event, usually called Shakespeare on the Square, had to be moved from Market Square to the wide open spaces at Ijams. The play to be performed will be "Much Ado About Nothing." Admission is free but a donation basket will be passed with a $10 suggested donation. Reservations should be made at ijams.org/Shakespeare.
Five actors will be playing three roles each in this highly stylized modern dress production.
Ijams is located at 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville. This is the 30th anniversary of Shakespeare On the Square.
