Each day on this earth is one more opportunity to serve — that’s how members of St. Paul AME Zion view its past, present and future role in Blount County.
The church is celebrating its 156th anniversary on Sunday, May 21. On that day, descendants of the first families to worship here and others will tell stories of how St. Paul came into existence on May 7, 1867, right after the conclusion of the Civil War and then lead worshippers up to the present.
“There is so much history here,” said the Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, St. Paul’s pastor for almost 22 years. “We have members here who were born into this church and their parents were here. Sharon and Sylvia and Ron and Patrick and Connie — they were all born here, baptized here. Their family histories are here.”
Those members are Sharon Hannum, Sylvia Porter, Ron Coffin, Patrick Porter and Connie Scott. Patrick is 79 and the brother of Sylvia. He said this small church in downtown Maryville was at the heart of daily activities. Nearby was a paint shop, funeral home, barbershop, beauty salon, a cleaners and apartments.
“This was the hub of the community,” Patrick said. “People walked to church.”
Those other places are now gone, he said, part of urban renewal decades ago. But the church has endured.
Partrick can trace his St. Paul family back to Gilbert Porter, a former slave and Patrick’s grandfather. He was known as being a fervent prayer warrior, these current members said. Estell said Patrick is just like him. Gilbert had two brothers, Henry and Patrick. All three were brick masons and built many of the buildings in downtown Maryville and also some at Maryville College, Patrick said.
The property on which St. Paul stands was purchased for $100. The trustees named in that transaction were Jacob Henry, William B. Scott, Lawson Cansler and William S. McTeer.
William B. Scott was born in 1821 and became the second Black man elected mayor of a U.S. city, in 1869. That city is Maryville. He was also the first Black person to own a newspaper. It was The Colored Tennessean, which later became The Maryville Republican and then Maryville Democrat.
Scott was also instrumental in getting the Freedman’s Bureau started, which in turn organized Freedman’s Normal Institute, a school for Blacks that sat where Maryville High School is located.
Tanya Martin, who is the first Black female elected as mayor of Alcoa, recalls a night back in 2014 when the pews were packed with members of the community in the aftermath of recent gun violence in another state. Estell led this gathering, which formed Blount County United a short time later.
“The church was overflowing with people,” Martin said. “What’s important is more than what’s inside these walls. Outside matters too.”
It is watershed moments like that St. Paul wants its future generations to know about. There are four members of this church who were the first Black students to integrate MHS — Connie Scott, Sylvia Porter, Ron Coffin and Frank Young. A new steeple was erected back in 2017, paid for by these Maryville High School Class of 1965 members.
The local NAACP was re-chartered years ago thanks to members of St. Paul. The first Prince Hall masons group started here too, Coffin said.
Patrick has three generations of his family in this congregation. He recalls being baptized at St. Paul as a 13-year-old; he said he was terrified of the pastor at that time. Hannum recalls how much church played in their everyday lives.
“There were so many kids at this church you couldn’t stir them with a stick,” she said. “We had revivals all the time. The youth had its own. I was 12 when I accepted Christ. Our youth activities were on Sunday evenings. You went on Sunday mornings but you kept your clothes out because you knew you were going back. It’s exactly where we wanted to be.”
And neighborhood watch at that time were mothers who stood on their porches as kids made their way from one friend’s house to another.
Martin grew up in Alcoa, in a Baptist church. When she found herself looking for a church as an adult, she came to St. Paul and heard Estell preach.
“I sat right over there,” she pointed. I joined the church that day.”
Marjorie Stewart joined decades ago. She and Dexter wanted a place where their kids enjoyed attending, and St. Paul is that church. This couple now has three grandchildren. Margie said she has always appreciated the inclusiveness St. Paul has shown to children. There are now four generations of this family who call St. Paul their home, including Dexter’s mom.
Connie’s many memories of her time at this church include singing in front of the church with Sylvia.
“Sylvia and I have been sisters for 75 years,” Connie said. “We stood over in that corner and sang ‘Love Lifted Me.’ We were 5 or 6.”
Coffin, the church’s historian, has spent months researching the area where St. Paul still stands. He has talked with Maryville City Manager Greg McClain to piece together the past. Upon completion, Coffin wants to present a detailed diagram to be hung on the wall of the church. He’s been collecting photographs.
This is the third building.The first one burned in 1903. Coffin is working on a map to show the younger generations how and where this community of believers began. The list of ministers includes Rev. M.J. McNair, S.E. Dixon, S.P. Trigg, Joel Miles, W.H. Ferguson, M.P. Linder, Andrew Cowan, Melvin Smith, W.M. Riley and several others.
St. Paul has produced two bishops and a large number of ministers, the church history reveals.
Lots of these personal testimonies will likely be shared on May 21. After all, is up to those still living to propel that history forward into the next generations, these members said.
“For African-Americans, church is who we are,” the pastor said. “Where you meet all of your friends. It is such an intricate part of who we are. Church is being connected. It is just that place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.