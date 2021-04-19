Heather Ripley is proof you can be successful in business no matter where you choose to land, having grown a top global public relations firm on her hometown soil of Maryville.
Ripley PR Inc. has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise PR Agency three years in a row, has been honored by Forbes as one of America’s Best PR Agencies in 2021 and has cemented itself as a top PR agency in the nation for the home service industry and skilled trades.
The founder and CEO is the author of a recently published book, “Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business.” It is her first book, published by Advantage/Forbes Books, and provides inside knowledge for HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other residential service business owners and operators on how to generate positive publicity.
“‘Next Level Now’ is the culmination of many years I’ve spent working with business owners in the home service industry,” she said. “Serving the skilled trades is something I’m especially passionate about.”
Ripley began her business career working for Proffitt’s in Alcoa. She was an assistant buyer and enjoyed writing ad copy for direct mail catalogs. That is where, she said, she fell in love with the written word and marketing.
After her time ended there, Ripley worked in a variety of industries, managing marketing and PR.
“In 2009, I secured a spot for the company I work for, Clockwork Home Services, the parent company of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky, on ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ with Donald Trump. This was a huge success for the company and enabled the CEO to sell the franchise brands.”
“Next Level Now,” the author said, offers advice that can help businesses of all sizes. She said growing from $1 million to $2 million in revenue or from $5 million to $10 million means doing marketing differently and incorporating new strategies and tactics.
A misconception, Ripley said, is believing you have to reach a certain level of revenue before investing in PR.
“The earlier a business can begin to garner earned media opportunities and establish trust and credibility among its core customers, the sooner it can grow,” she said.
It’s not that companies are doing anything wrong, she explained. She said many don’t understand the difference between marketing, advertising, branding and public relations.
“Because of this, they tend to leave public relations out of the budget, and this is a critical component for growing their business beyond a few trucks.”
In the book, Ripley shares the value of earned media and how that gives a company a competitive edge.
Making her way
This CEO started her firm in 2013. In 2018, the firm launched Orange Orchard, a division of the company that focuses on brands and organizations that champion sustainable, renewable and/or plant-based products and services.
The client roster has increased to include companies and organizations throughout the Unites States and also in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Israel and the United Kingdom.
“Next Level Now” can help anyone who owns or operates a service business, its author said.
“The principles and tactics outlined in my book, such as performing a strategic analysis, understanding the competition, designing a proper PR strategy and effectively managing reviews and social media, are applicable across a variety of small and large businesses,” she said. “I wrote this book to help contractors in the skilled trades use PR to grow their companies, but any business owner or marketing manager can pull a lot of really practical, useful information from it to grow their business.”
There are always things business owners wish they had known as they started their journey. For Ripley, it is the importance of self-care. She said that often gets pushed down on the list of priorities as long days and nights take their toll.
She started Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2019 and said the training has helped both her physical and mental health. It has made a tremendous difference, she said.
As for choosing Maryville, Ripley hasn’t regretted establishing her business roots here. She said it might have been easier to base the business in Knoxville, but she wanted to create an agency where she grew up. Clients are scattered across the country, so physical location doesn’t matter, she said.
“I love that our office is downtown Maryville, right on the greenbelt,” Ripley said.
