It was 1988 when Barbara Grigsby joined other women and organizer Don Brakebill in a singing group that was at first billed as the ‘coffee cake choir’ in a small blurb in the newspaper.
“We brought doughnuts, cake and coffee and ate, drank and sang,” Grigsby recalled. “For some of us, we hadn’t sang since high school or the church choir.”
The choir of women would grow and also learn from several directors. Brakebill, who is deceased, left the group to pursue a career in real estate. Dana Huskey managed them for a little while. Others came and went.
But what has remained is the love for music, the desire to share the gift of song and friendships forged over decades by those who remain, like Grigsby.
She is the one who came up with the name of the organization, the Transformers. Over the last 34 years, members have performed in churches, senior living facilities, community centers and even DollyWood, on a riverboat and Biltmore House. The current director is Barbara Hensley.
Hensley started out as the pianist for the Transformers and has been with this group of women now for probably 20 years.
Over the years, they have met at Chilhowee Music Academy, in a private home, at Smoky Mountain Music Center and Broadway United Methodist Church. Their home is now at Broadway Baptist Church in Maryville where they practice each Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Each member has her own story as to how and why they ended up here. Grigsby said she’s sang all of her life, but raising a family put that in the background for many years.
She grew up in Dandridge and recalled how her family used to ride a bus into Knoxville.
“I would sing at the Greyhound bus depot and people would give me money, so of course, I enjoyed singing.” She joined an a cappella trio and even sang on the Cas Walker Show, but married after that and devoted her time to family.
“Don got me started back in music and we have been going ever since,” she said. “I sing every chance I get.”
Their numbers have fluctuated over the years, but their resolve to move forward remains. To do that, this band of women would love to see more members join in. No formal training is required. They are also in need of an interim pianist.
“Most of us got invited by someone who thought we still had something to give at our age,” Grigsby said.
Hensley is a retired music teacher for Knox County Schools. Member Debbie Craig is a retired principal. Some are widows, including Grigsby, who wanted something to help ease the grief and loss.
Josie Stalvey-Cromwell was at a performance of the Transformers in Greenback. After it was over she approached members and told them she wasn’t leaving until someone told her how to join. She was living in Vonore at the time and drove to Maryville to be a part of the group.
Many who joined never intended to do so. Some were visitors invited by members. They decided to stay.
“There have been so many beautiful people who have passed through my life,” Grigsby said. “All of them have stories and they come from all parts of the country, like Ohio, New York, Alabama and Tennessee.”
This tight-knit group has a running joke. Hensley said when it’s time, they should all go to the same assisted living facility so they can continue to sing.
Grigsby said this group of entertainers and friends is a ministry to those who are sometimes forgotten, like patients in Alzheimer’s units or other facilities for senior adults. She said dementia patients especially love to hear music and many will sing along to songs they learned decade ago.
One lady at a nursing home had brought her piano with her when she moved in. “She didn’t know her own name but she could play every hymn she had ever learned from memory,” Grigsby said. “Music makes a connection.”
With 34 years of touring, Grigsby has lots of fond memories of performances and road trips. Brakebill once took members of three choirs to Europe. Grigsby said the Transformers got to perform in some churches. She loves to pull out the photos and remember the experience.
She and the others love to sing at the veterans home in Knoxville. They have a set list that includes tunes from the 1950s and ‘60s, but they also bring some patriotic songs into the mix. Audiences tap their feet, clap their hands and some show joy and remembrance through tears, Grigsby said.
Because of their longevity, the Transformers have appeared at quite a few local churches. One of them books the singers a year in advance. Grigsby said having the opportunity to see the Transformers in action gives audiences a good dose of music they might be missing. It also shows them there is life after grief and retirement.
“We are a little bit older,” she said. “People can see that you don’t have to sit in a corner waiting on the grim reaper to tap you on the head. You can still live life.”
