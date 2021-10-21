Seven months from now, a group of 15 from Alcoa First United Methodist Church will travel to Ecuador, a country in northwestern South America, where they will meet up with a U.S. couple who gave up everything for life on the equator.
The couple is Sharon and Graham Nichols, missionaries serving TMS Global. They live in Santo Domingo, which is in the coastal region of the country. Alcoa FUMC member Andi Heinemann, her daughter and a dozen or so others from the church will embark on this journey in May 2022; Heinemann made the first trip to Ecuador with the church back in 2014.
“We went that first time to help Sharon and Graham Nichols,” Heinemann said. “They are global missionaries. As they got near retirement, they strongly felt the call to become missionaries in a foreign country. They sold everything — their house and belongings. They put some clothes in a bag and moved to Ecuador to take care of people.”
The primary focus of the Nicholses is children, Heinemann said. The couple provides basic necessities for 250-plus children in four areas around Santo Domingo.
Back in 2014, Heinemann recalls participating in programs for the youth, like Vacation Bible School, and also doing physical labor to help support a church. Food, clothing, medical attention, shelter and sharing the Word of God are the focuses here, Heinemann said. Some of the households are run by children as young as 10 or 11.
Alcoa FUMC has been back to Ecuador many times, but COVID has prevented that over the past two years. As members set their sights on this opportunity, they also are organizing ways to fund the 10-day trip.
The major fundraiser will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 at Alcoa First United Methodist Church, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers are calling it the Alcoa First Fall Flea Market. Heinemann said there will be specialty tables set up to sell purses, camping gear, tools, art, seasonal items and other popular items. Furniture will be for sale too. The church has been collecting these things for weeks, and all proceeds will go to fund the trip to Ecuador.
In addition, breakfast and lunch will be available.
Those who can will be paying their own way to Ecuador, Heinemann said. The majority of the money will go to provide direct services to the people in and around Santo Domingo. Sharon Nichols has asked this group to help them buy one pair of new shoes for each of the children in their ministry, which is in excess of 250.
Alcoa FUMC has taken mission trips to other places, Heinemann said. Several trips to Haiti were taken, but Ecuador is currently the only country to which they are sending groups. It is a country, she said, that isn’t on everyone’s radar.
“Ecuador is definitely a lesser-known country,” Heinemann said. “There is much poverty and tremendous gaps between wealthy and the poor. They do not require education for their children and child labor is a big part of family incomes. Drug trafficking is the primary connection between the high crime, suicides and murder rates. Poverty has been entrenched for many of these reasons.”
The country is about the size of the state of Colorado and has a population of 15.2 million. It is bordered by Colombia on the north, Peru on the east and south, and the Pacific Ocean on the west. Spanish is the official language. The capitol is Quito, only 25 miles from the equator.
Heinemann has four daughters; two of them went on the Ecuador trip back in 2014. Her youngest may be going in 2022.
“I want her to have the chance to experience those deep moments of connection between God and his love for people that comes with jumping into the deep end of what that love and service is really about,” this mom said.
Upon seeing families struggling to feed themselves and living in substandard housing, Heinemann said there is this sense of guilt for what we have and often take for granted. But, she said she has turned that guilt into a sense of responsibility.
“I realized these kids, and some adults, for all of their hardship and poverty, have an ability to get so much joy out of the simplest of things, share whatever little they have and fully appreciate the presence of another person,” she explained. “In that way, they have more than many of us. They definitely need us, but I think we really needed them. Our lives are not better off if we cannot experience contentment with the simple things and think of others more than ourselves.”
The children are the ones that get wide-eyed and full of joy at seeing others simply come alongside and just be present with them, Heinemann said. The attention and love is like a fire’s heat on a cold day, she explained.
The Nicholses are from Georgia and have been living in Ecuador for more than 10 years. They lead in-community children’s ministry, small group adult Bible studies, music ministry and host mission teams. Heinemann said it is humbling, inspiring and freeing to be able to work with them and experience their enthusiasm in service to God.
Going back to an area to continually serve the needs there sends a strong message to those needing the help, Heinemann said.
“I think we are an extension of hope for people who otherwise feel forgotten in terms of the world,” she said. “We share the gospel of Christ because it is the biggest message of hope. And we let them know that it isn’t just talk. We care about them.”
