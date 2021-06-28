Sherry Lynn Garland and Teal Green Apples will present a free Christian concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Wood-N-Strings Pickin' Porch in Townsend.
Garland spent 20 years in Nashville as a singer-songwriter and worked with some of the best musicians and producers in the business. She left Nashville for personal reasons and moved her elderly parents to Kentucky and began playing Christian music. Her sister, Becky, was in a horrific car accident that left her a quadriplegic. She had joined Garland in her band.
They have their roots in East Tennessee.
This will be the Wood-N-Strings Pickin' Porches' first performance in three years. The address is 7645 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. Bring lawn chairs. For more information about Garland, visit www.SLGFire.com.
