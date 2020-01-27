As the books close on 2019, Haven House and its staff look back on a year where 2,047 phone calls came into their domestic violence hotline, which averages out to 5.6 calls per day.
That means every day, more than five people felt their lives or the lives of their loved ones were endangered enough to seek out help from this agency whose mission is to save lives through the prevention of and education about domestic violence.
The agency’s emergency shelter took in 54 women, 58 children and two men in the fiscal year that runs July to June, said Melina Politte, executive director.
“It is mind blowing how many calls we get,” Politte said. “The number of people we have served shows the need that’s out there.”
On Friday, Feb. 14, the public has the opportunity to support the nonprofit now in its 37th year. It will hosts its ninth Illuminate the Night Valentine’s Day Gala at the Airport Hilton in Alcoa. Visit www.havenhousetn.org to purchase tickets.
Ted Hall, of WVLT-TV, will be this year’s emcee. The evening gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with food, wine, beer, music, live and silent auction. And by the time the last note plays at 11 p.m., survivors of domestic violence will receive the help they need.
The auction items will include passes to Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, Patricia Nash leather purse, dinner for four at RT Lodge, one night stay at the Oliver Hotel, massage session, four Atlanta Braves tickets in the Delta Club Sky Box, tubing in Townsend, whitewater rafting, diamond heart necklace from Phillips Jewelers, UT basketball tickets and more.
It will be a night where everything is planned, Politte said. Attendees can come enjoy a great evening and not worry about getting into a crowded restaurant. A jazz quartet will play, and there will also be a deejay on hand. Alcoa Chief of Police David Carswell will be the evening’s speaker. A photo booth will be available.
Deep roots
While Haven House has been in Blount County since 1983, it is sometimes a struggle to get the word out the organization is here, Politte said. To further their cause, Haven House has put together its first video, which features a young domestic violence victim who came to this emergency shelter program with her 5-year-old child.
The young woman talks in the video about how Haven House gave her the tools to be able to leave her abuser and start a new life, free of violence.
“I wouldn’t be here right now if it were not for Haven House,” she said.
This victim followed a pattern that many do, Politte said. She left her abusive husband but returned to him. The national statistic is that on average, a woman will leave an abusive relationship seven times before they leave for good. That’s according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Reasons include fear of not being able to make it on their own, financial reasons, no transportation, no family or friend support and not knowing options.
Haven House operates with a small staff of 10, with three of them being part-time workers. They operate the 24-hour hotline, take in victims of domestic violence into the shelter, accompany them to court and provide transportation, along with many other services. The volunteer board numbers 13.
Requires funding
This Illuminate the Night event is a major fundraiser for Haven House. The agency does receive funds from United Way and also grants, but they don’t come close to covering all necessities.
“We rely on this event to help us provide whatever grants don’t provide,” Politte said. “Grants don’t cover all of our expenses, not even close.”
She said the biggest expenses are staff salaries and utilities. Many of the staff members fill multiple roles.
As Politte and Aleah Pewett, program manager, watched the video for the first time, both were excited at how it turned out. They said the victim’s testimonial serves as a great example of what they are here to do. Politte said they don’t always get to here what happens after someone leaves the shelter.
“They move on and we don’t get the story on the other side,” she said. “In this case we did. We are happy that we were what she needed.”
Pewett agreed saying, “She was motivated and had an amazing spirit that didn’t get broken because of the situation she was in.”
The video will be shown at Illuminate the Night. It’s important to put the message out there of what Haven House does and its success stories, both Politte and Pewett said. They said this is a night to celebrate relationships; it won’t be a depressing evening, they both said, but it can be enlightening.
Vision of future
Looking at 2020 and even farther down the road, Politte said there will come a point when Haven House will need more space to serve its clients. She said they would love to add staffing for 24/7 care.
Volunteers play a huge role in this agency being able to accomplish its mission. Politte said training for those interested will start soon. Currently there are 50.
It’s all about connecting with your community, the executive director said.
“We love it when we see new faces come in to help,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without the people who can write a check and everybody else that can do things like bring a box of clothes. It takes all of us.”
Politte has been at Haven House for almost 11 years. She said as she looks back on her career she knows this agency is unique because of the way it works with others right here in Blount County. She calls it “the essence of our Blount County spirit.”
“Haven House works with law enforcement, the hospital, mental health agencies, our county government agencies, churches, committed and concerned community members to assist with empowering victims of domestic violence to safety and healthier choices.”
