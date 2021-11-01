On Saturday, Nov. 6, lines will form outside and inside, guests will be able to shop for Christmas gifts, home decor, canned goods, quilts and antiques.
The event is Fairview United Methodist Church’s annual Country Store, which is always held this time of year, weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas. In years past, the Country Store would be partnered up with a holiday meal, but that isn’t happening due to cautions over COVID.
But crafters, apple butter makers, quilters, sign makers, woodworkers and the like have all contributed this year to this shoppers delight that is meant as a way to raise funds for some organizations who look outward to help those in need.
Co-chairs for 2021 are Marykate Reese and her sister, Mollianne Hubbs. It is the United Methodist Women of Fairview who organize the County Store each year; Debbie Sloan is president, and vice-president is Karren Cochran.
“It is mostly church members who donate items like their crafts and baked goods along with plenty of antiques and collectibles,” Reese said. The event is open to the public and there is no admission fee.
The proceeds from this highly popular event will fund several projects, explained Sloan and Cochran.
“The UMW is about missions,” Sloan explained. Some are local, like the Jubilee Project in Sneedville and the Wesley House in Knoxville, she said. Scholarships are also given to youth in the church who are first-time missionaries.
Sending kids to summer camp is another purpose for the fundraiser event, Reese added.
The Jubilee Project was started in 1991 by Global Ministries missionaries who moved to Tennessee after serving in Korea and North Carolina. The organization purchased Flat Gap Elementary School in Hancock County with the goal of economic development.
Hancock is one of the poorest counties in Tennessee. Fairview UMC has participated in outreach for years and packed food buckets for transport to Sneedville in support of Jubilee Project. In 2020, that amounted to more than 400 buckets of food.
Wesley House has been helping in the area since 1907, providing services for Knoxville’s marginalized areas. It was founded by three United Methodist Women groups in order to support the women working at Brookside Mills. The women worked at the cotton mill to feed their families. They needed childcare for their children so Wesley House was created.
Since that time, the organization has provided after school and summer camp for the under-served communities. In addition, a senior adult program was added.
The Fairview UMW has also made a donation to the new community park that Fairview is going to build across the street from its location. The group has also provided school supplies to students at Fairview Elementary School.
Reese, Cochran and Sloan all explained how Fairview UMC has been raising funds for several needs over many decades. In the late 1940s, the women held dinners in the basement of the church to raise money to purchase the property where the church once stood before the current building was constructed. It was just across the street on Old Niles Ferry Road.
There are six circle groups at Fairview who work on numerous projects like the Country Store, Cochran explained. Each finds a way to serve the community, Sloan and Cochran said.
Signs will be posted at the church’s entrance, guiding visitors to the gymnasium, where this event will take place. Plenty of free parking is available. It’s been weeks in the planning.
It’s a fun event for the community that ends up helping so many, these organizers explained.
