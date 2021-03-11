Alnwick Community Center will present its March Madness Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. The event will include more than 30 vendors and the opportunity to have photos made with the Easter Bunny.
Booths are available both inside and outside. For more information, contact Diana Hayes at 865-556-3955. Admission is free.
