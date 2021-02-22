A crafting event, All You Need is Love, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 209 E. Franklin St., Alcoa. Crafters and vendors will be selling jewelry, candles and more. Concessions will be available.
For more information on setting up a booth, contact Diana Hayes at 865-556-3955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.