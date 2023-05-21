For the businesses taking up residence at Alnwick Community Center on Big Springs Road, their shelves are stocked with lots of unique finds and handmade items.
Now the next step is luring in the customers. This building equipped with a gymnasium and also community room, served as Alnwick School decades ago. Historical photos hang on the walls. But classrooms have been transformed to now serve as retail outlets.
There’s Dub Dubs Little Treasures, owned and operated by Debbie Dunlap. She set up shop here back in December and sells vintage home decor — much of it coming from her own home — along with everything from tie-dyed t-shirts, gourmet sauces and dips, tote bags, oil lamps, a peanut dispenser, mugs, Longaberger baskets, old crocks, kids games from days gone by, and whatever else she discovers at area estate sales.
“I do not put anything in here that’s cheap or dirty,” she said. “I want things like I would buy.”
Dunlap worked at Blount Memorial Hospital for 42 years before retiring to become a small business owner. She knew sitting at home was not an option.
“I wanted to stay in touch with humans,” she said. “Those first few weeks of retirement were horrible. I knew this was what I wanted to do.”
Friend Connie Slingluff, who also worked at BMH, has items for sale in the shop. So does Laura DeChane.
“I like to say we have old, new, used and in-between,” Dunlap said. That includes a pay phone from the era when a call was 10 cents. She also has wall art made from old license plates, Home Interiors decor and candles.
A three-piece luggage set was over in one corner. Dunlap said people buy them to decoupage or turn into tables. “ have a set that someone can buy and bedazzle,” she said.
Gnomes, tea pots, old glass jars and birdhouses — Dunlap has it all. She’s working on getting visibility for Dub Dubs Little Treasures. She said a large sign on the property is in the works.
Down the hall at Alnwick is Enchanted Blessings, another woman-owned small business. It is owned by Rachael Ferrell, who lists her services as Reiki master, oracle reader, spiritual advisor, psychic medium and more. She has filled her shop with art she has created along with others, from college students to those in their 80s.
She makes up-cycled jewelry from most anything. On the wall hangs a sun catcher made from ethically sourced bone, she said. There is petrified wood dug from a stream. Ferrell said she often gets donations of materials from people just wanting to see what her creativity can turn it into.
Ferrell admits she had no intention of opening a store; she has done well at festivals and shows. But after seeing the space, she signed a lease the next day.
“I am constantly creating,” Ferrell said. “”Art is everywhere.”
Bob Hood is the building manager. He said the rooms are mostly occupied but one will become available in coming days. The building needed a lot or work to get it looking nice from the outside, he said. Work continues. He added that the gym and community room are rented out for parties, showers, etc.
Others calling Alnwick Community Center home is 4 Chics and a Cat, a resale shop locate in the basement. Sue Burda runs it, only moving here earlier in the year. She has also faced the dilemma of getting customers to know she is here. Holding 50% off sales is one way she’s lured shoppers inside.
The Maryville Model Railroad Club has occupied space next to Dunlap for two years. This is a club of about 10 men who build and operate a model railroad here. They have work days each week and also business meeting. The members, who are mostly retired, welcome new members.
Don Clark said they hope to have public events in the near future, including a swap meet. This niche club first started meeting in 2002 at a coffee house, then a church and Blount County Historical Museum after that, before settling at Alnwick. They are content to be there.
“Model railroads are never finished,” he said. “It keeps us busy.”
On Fridays, Alnwick hosts karaoke night and also dances, open to the public. Two churches also meet in this space.
A soccer field will soon be completed so kids in the community can have a space to play.
“This is a unique little treasure,” Dunlap said of Alnwick and its inhabitants. “I want all of us to succeed.”
