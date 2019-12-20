Military personnel stationed far from home over the holidays are having a merrier Christmas thanks to the Betrayed Retirees Organization.
For several years, the organization’s members have packed and sent Troop Appreciation Boxes to members of the armed services with local ties. Retiree Mack Hall, who also serves as one of the organization’s chaplains, and his wife Mattie oversee the project, in which care packages are assembled for military personnel who are known to members of the organization.
“We ended up with 26 boxes this year,” Mack said.
The boxes contain a variety of snack items, including a favorite often requested by the troops: beef jerky. Other snacks are cookies, candy, chips, crackers, peanuts, cocoa, trail mix, etc.
“We also put in some calling cards,” Mattie said.
Mack said, “This is probably one of the best boxes that we’ve ever sent as far as the variety of stuff we had in them.” He chuckled and added, “They always look for that jerky. That’s a biggie for them. They all really enjoy that.”
A self-addressed card is included so that the recipient may tell the group what they do, what branch of the service they are in, etc., if they choose to do so. The retirees also request a photo of the recipient to display on their military board, and at each weekly meeting, they pray for the person as well as for group members who are ill.
Special touches
Many of the Betrayed Retirees are veterans and recall how much they looked forward to receiving mail when they were far from home. This year, Mattie asked them to fill out a Christmas card and tell what they did when they were in the service, where they were stationed, etc. Mack said, “We had some great letters from some of our veterans to send, to give the troops some encouragement. That went over good. We put one of those in each box.”
Mattie said, “It makes it a little bit more personal.”
To make the boxes even more special, some of the ladies in the group decorate the inside of the boxes with wrapping paper, fabric or other materials. “That’s something we all enjoy doing,” Mattie said.
Boxes were sent to Germany, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Hawaii and several destinations stateside. “Some of them, we don’t know where they went,” Mattie said. Only an APO address was provided.
The ministry is important to the retirees, especially to the Halls, whose grandson served in Iraq and Afghanistan years ago and received some of the first boxes from the retirees. “We are so blessed that we can reach out and show our appreciation in such a small way to our military for the sacrifices they make and that their families make serving our country,” Mattie said. Mack added, “It’s what you can do from the heart. That’s what God wants us to do—whatever we do, do it from the heart. Being a servant, I guess, is the biggest thing we want to do.”
Making a difference
The Betrayed Retirees Organization raises funds by “passing the hat” for donations, and what was not used for Troop Appreciation Boxes is distributed to other organizations, such as the Empty Pantry Fund, Greenback Food Pantry, Community Food Connection of Blount County, the Salvation Army, Sanitation Santa, Wounded Warriors, SMiles, Quilts of Valor, HonorAir and Pease Greeters, a New Hampshire-based group that greets military personnel passing through the Pease International Airport on their way to or returning from areas of armed conflict.
Support of the Greenback Food Pantry and Community Food Connection of Blount County is twofold. In addition to collecting funds, the retirees bring nonperishable food products to each meeting to donate to the pantries. John Millsaps is in charge of deliveries, which are taken to each location on alternate months.
Mack said, “They really look forward to seeing that truck drive up because John usually has it loaded down.” After the Dec. 18 meeting, he said foods and more than $500 were delivered to the Greenback Food Pantry. “That will be a huge, huge help to them. Each month, we usually have more than $200 plus the food. That helps with their expenses such as paying electric bills and buying any kind of food that they need. That goes a long way toward feeding a lot of people.
“It’s a ministry our group does. They give from the heart—it’s something that they want to do to make just a little bit of difference.”
Betrayed Retirees
The Betrayed Retirees group is made up of United Steelworkers of America Local 309 retirees from ALCOA Inc. The organization originally formed in response to benefit cuts proposed by the members’ former employer, but over time, the men and women began taking on community projects and contributing funds, time and labor to better their community.
The Betrayed Retirees Organization meets at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at the United Steelworkers of America Union Hall on Hall Road in Alcoa. For more information, write to P.O. Box 427, Alcoa, TN 37701, call 207-4184 or fax 977-9510. Melvin Bridges is president of the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.