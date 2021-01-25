Have you always wanted to learn sign language? Would you like to better communicate with a friend, family member or colleague who is deaf? Parks & Rec is offering a new Beginning American Sign Language (ASL) classes, scheduled to start Feb. 9.
The Tuesday evening class will be held at the Springbrook Recreation Center in Alcoa
Preregistration is required, and is available online at parksrec.com or at Parks & Recreation, 316 S. Everett High Road. For more information call 983-9244.
