Have you always wanted to learn sign language? Would you like to better communicate with a friend, family member or colleague who is deaf? The next Beginning American Sign Language (ASL) class offered by Parks & Rec is scheduled to start April 6.
The Tuesday evening class will be held at the Springbrook Recreation Center.
Preregistration is required, and is available online at parksrec.com or at Parks & Recreation, 316 S. Everett High Road. For more information, call 865-983-9244.
