The second annual Little River Run 5K is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Townsend Abbey, 7765 River Road in Townsend. Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association for a run along Little River in view of Great Smoky Mountains. To sign up, go to www.keepblountbeautiful.org. Early bird registration ends Oct. 31.
