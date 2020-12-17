Tai chi is being offered from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The cost is $5 per class, payable to the instructor, Mary Pope.
Tai chi is a gentle martial art described as meditation in motion. It is an ideal exercise for individuals with physical limitations as well as those seeking its numerous benefits. Participants can expect to improve their balance, flexibility, strength, coordination and concentration.
The introductory class is held at 9 a.m. and the advanced beginner class is offered at 9:45 a.m. on those two days. To sign up, calll 865-983-9422. Pope is a certified tai chi instructor.
