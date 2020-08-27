Simmons Bank is serving as a drop-off point for Meadowbrook Baptist Church's Food Pantry Drive through November at 710 S. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville.
Pantry item request include: any canned foods (corn, beans, fruit, soups, stews, chili, spaghetti/ravioli), crackers, boxes of gelatin, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, Cream of Wheat cereal and oats. Nonfood items requested include: soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dish detergent, laundry detergent, toilet paper and diapers.
For more information call 865-238-7186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.