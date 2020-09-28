Simmons Bank is a drop off point for Meadowbrook Baptist Church's Pantry Food Drive. The bank branch, located at 710 S. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, will be collecting through November 2020. Pantry items requested include any canned foods, (corn, beans, canned fruit, soups, stews, chili, canned spaghetti/ravioli) crackers, boxes of jello, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, cream of wheat, oats. Non-food items such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dish detergent, laundry detergent, toilet paper and diapers are also needed.
The lobby of the bank is open. For more information, call the bank at 865-238-7186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.