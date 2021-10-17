Simmons Bank, 710 S. Foothills Drive, Maryville, is again a drop-off point for Meadowbrook Baptist Church's food pantry, through November.
Items needed include canned vegetables, beans, tuna, canned fruit, pork and beans, chili, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal, crackers, laundry detergents, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. No perishables can be accepted.
For more information, contact Simmons Bank at 865-238-7186.
