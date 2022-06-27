Simmons Bank has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve by training staff to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. Simmons Bank has earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children training to over 90% of its management, staff, and volunteers.
Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse. New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center encourages groups and organizations that have completed the Stewards of Children training to apply for the Partner in Prevention designation.
Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations, and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.
Donnelle Curran, Simmons Bank stated, “At Simmons Bank, we feel that it was important for us to take the Stewards of Children training because we know that it takes every one of us to be aware and knowledgeable in order to make a difference in our community. New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center does an incredible job raising awareness and providing the education that our community needs to thrive.”
To learn more about Stewards of Children training or to enroll your organization in Darkness to Light’s “Partner in Prevention” program, visit www.blountkids.org or contact brials@blountkids.org.
For further information, please contact Becky Rials, prevention coordinator, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center at 865-981-2000; ext.121 or
