Terriers, Chihuahuas, poodles, Pomeranians, Lhasa apsos and dachshunds — these are the breeds of dog that are small in stature but often big on personality or devotion.
As one of the directors of the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, Karen Marquand has taken in hundreds of them to temporarily foster and place with a permanent home. She started in 2005, after attending a fundraising event for the nonprofit.
“I thought I might want to get involved, and the next thing I knew they were sending me home with a foster dog,” Marquand said. “And the rest is history.”
Marquand said that first foster dog was a Lhasa apso with a strange habit of sitting atop a pile of coat hangers. She also had health issues. But after six months with Marquand, that dog went home with her new family. Ginger is one of many success stories over the years at SBRET.
And while there’s nothing cuter than a fluffy poodle or lap-sitting schnauzer, SBRET deals with dogs that have a wide variety of needs. Because some small breeds live well into their teens, Marquand said SBRET often gets the older ones who can no longer be taken care of by their aging owners or those who have major health issues.
“We get a lot of really challenging dogs,” she explained. “A lot of senior dogs with health issues. Small dogs live so long but not necessarily without problems with their health. Owners sometimes become unable financially or mentally to continue care, or it’s their own health.”
This nonprofit that gots its start in 2003 takes in abused, neglected, ill, unwanted or injured small dogs from the East Tennessee area, including Blount County. A lot of times, it is a shelter calling for assistance. Some breeds don’t do well in shelters so fosters are needed. Some animals arrive at shelters and simply need more medical attention or socialization.
Marquand said SBRET takes care of those needs through its fostering program. All are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before leaving the program. If surgeries or other care is required, SBRET pays to have those as well.
The dogs taken in by this organization weigh 20 pounds or less. Some are mixed breeds, others are pure. Many are chihuahuas or chihuahua mixes, Marquand explained.
“That is what ends up at the shelters a lot,” she said. “Chihuahuas do have some temperament issues sometimes. They don’t fair well in shelters. People don’t socialize them, and they end up with a nasty little dog on their hands.”
Not all chihuahuas are like that , Marquand said. Foster families work with the dogs on all types of issues, like crate training, walking on a leash and being housebroken so they become adoptable.
In recent weeks, SBRET has taken in dogs from Washington, Loudon, Campbell, Anderson and Blount counties. Many have been senior dogs that are shy, have been injured or have bad teeth. “Most shelters can’t take care of those things to get them ready for adoption,” Marquand said.
It takes money to provide care to between 20 and 30 foster animals, the average number that SBRET has at any given time. The adoption fee is $175 for each animal less than 9 years old. Senior dogs’ adoption fee is $100.
Those fees cover only about half of the incurred expenses of caring for the healthy dogs, Marquand said. Thousands are spent on others who need surgeries or other long-term care.
Maryville resident Evelyn Bennett is one of the SBRET volunteers. She said she and her family were used to having bigger dogs, but in retirement, she began to see the benefits of small dogs. It is difficult to handle large dogs that are sick, senior or too rambunctious, she pointed out.
“We ended up adopting our very first foster dog, Bandit,” Bennett explained. “We are now on our 13th foster dog, since May 2021. It feels good to know we’ve been a stepping stone to 12 dogs finding new and loving homes. Many of them have been chihuahua mixes and a couple of dachshund mixes, but we just recently placed a beagle in a new home in Maryville.”
Small dogs get a bad rap as being too barky or bitey, Bennett said. They are easier to transport, make great couch buddies and are wonderful hiking dogs, she pointed out. “I don’t find them any harder to deal with than other dogs we’ve had.”
The animal rescue also holds events at least twice a month to bring in more support. It is having a Meet Your Soul Mutt on Feb. 4 and a Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12 Marquand said her organization has been able to form partnerships in the community to help with its mission of finding small dogs their forever homes.
There currently is a need for more foster families, and that includes here in Blount County. Those who want to volunteer, become a foster or provide support for the organization can learn more at the website, sbret.com.
If an adoption doesn’t work out, SBRET will take the dog back, Marquand said. The goal is to make sure the family is a good fit.
And foster families have ended up loving the foster dog and deciding to adopt. “All of us have,” Marquand admitted.
The animal activist has been working with dogs even before 2005. When her daughter was in Girl Scouts and they would go to a local animal shelter and find homes for the inhabitants, Marquand was at their side.
“That was a long time ago, and guess who is still working with dogs?” she asked. “I am still working with dogs.”
