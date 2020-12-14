It might seem like a small gesture, writing a few words on cards to be hand-delivered to people in our community.
But ask Tammye Pirie, executive director for Blount County Community Action Agency, what it means to her clients and she knows the value and meaning behind each gesture. CAA’s programs include Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels, which provides nutritious meals to people in Blount County who are 60 and over.
Volunteers take meals out to the homes of these older citizens, many of them already isolated before this pandemic hit. Pirie said now that the older citizens are staying in more and not being visited by family, it’s become extra tough on them.
So when Linda Goins and her students at Heritage High School wanted to develop a community project, Pirie was grateful they chose Meals on Wheels. Goins and her student club — Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) — decided to make inspirational cards to send out with the Meals on Wheels.
They spent about 12 class hours choosing the appropriate sayings and quotes, writing them on scrapbook paper and then getting each laminated, with the aid of the school librarian. FCCLA leadership consists of President Cameron Boisture, Vice President Tori Holder and Secretary Emily Whitehead.
They and other club members selected sayings like “You are so loved,” “Make each day your masterpiece,” “Today choose joy” and “Start each day with a grateful heart.”
After spending two weeks in the classroom on the project, Goins and her students invited Pirie to their classroom Friday morning to make the card presentation.
Pirie said the card would go out the week before Christmas. She said Meals on Wheels serves some 6,500 meals each week to 1,000 clients. The cards made by this HHS class will go out with the food.
There are guidelines for who can be served by Meals on Wheels, Pirie explained. The main qualifiers include a person who is 60 or older who is experiencing situations or barriers to being self-sufficient in providing their own meals, such as shut-ins.
A new way to adapt
COVID-19 has altered the way food is distributed. Instead of daily deliveries, the seniors now get a delivery of frozen foods and other groceries once every one to two weeks, to ensure less human contact and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. Frequency of delivery is based on the route and the need that is present, Pirie said. She said this will continue until COVID-19 parameters are changed.
But that less contact does make seniors feel more isolated and alone, Pirie said. She said the cards made by the FCCLA members will mean a lot.
“To know they are loved and not forgotten is so needed right now,” she said.
Holder, Whitehead and Boisture all said they were glad to be able to do something to help. It might be someone’s grandmother or grandfather out there who could use some uplifting words, they said.
Goins said this isn’t the first time her students have worked in partnership with Meals on Wheels. A few years ago they created tray favors for the senior adults in the program for Valentine’s Day.
This teacher said this card project is a positive on two fronts.
“We had this idea and knew it would be a great way to lift their spirits,” Goins said. “It will help lift the spirits of the shut-ins. But we also know that when we give, it does something to us as well.”
Because of the hardships in this pandemic, Pirie said Meals on Wheels is providing double the meals it has done previously. Thankfully, due to support from United Way and others, the program is able to provide meals for seven days a week instead of the previous five.
The students who worked on the uplifting cards numbered about 23. The three FCCLA officers handed off the box of close to 1,000 cards to Pirie on Friday. Boisture said she has volunteered for Meals on Wheels previously with her mom and was happy to be able to serve this community’s senior adults. It was fun to work together, the three FCCLA officers said.
All working together
This program and others operated by CAA are made possible through volunteers. Pirie said things are certainly different right now thanks to COVID-19, but needs remain and that requires the efforts of volunteers. Especially after the holidays, there will be a need for more help, the executive director said. Currently, there are 40 who volunteer in this program.
Goins was proud of what her students had accomplished. “It is so wonderful to see young teenagers who want to be a part of this,” she said.
Pirie didn’t have far to drive for pickup of the cards. Blount County CAA is just across Lamar Alexander Parkway from HHS, on Tuckaleechee Pike.
“CAA can’t care for the community without a caring community,” Pirie said. “This is one more opportunity for them to take care of their community.”
