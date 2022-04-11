A Smart Cycling Traffic Skills Course will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. Whether you are returning to bicycle riding, getting in shape for better health or consider yourself an experienced rider, the information and advice in the course can make riding easier, safer and more enjoyable.
The course includes riding bicycles on roads in a manner that is in accordance with the principles for driving in traffic. There will be online instruction and riding. All participants must have a bicycle in good working order and bike helmet.
The course is free and pre-registration is required. Register with Donna Dixon at donna@jeffrothcyclingfoundation.org or call 865-803-8887.
