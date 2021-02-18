A Smart Cycling Traffic Skills 101 Course is being offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. The course is free, and preregistration is required.
The course includes tips and techniques that increase the benefits of bicycling and staying safe. The instruction will combine online instruction with parking lot and on-road practice of vehicular bicycling principles. Vehicular cycling is the practice of riding bicycles on roads in a manner that is in accordance with the principles for driving in traffic.
For more information, contact Donna Dixon at 865-803-8887. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/Cycle101.
All participants must have a bicycle in good working order, front white light and red reflectors and bike helmet. Masks are required during class and skills demonstration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.