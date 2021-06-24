The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) monthly meeting for June will be the annual operating event, Field Day, sponsored by the American Radio Relay League. The event begins Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The location for the SMARC Field Day event is the pavilion of the Smoky View Baptist Church, 2201 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Members and visitors are welcome to visit the operation. Amateur radio operators may call on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655 MHz, -600 kHz offset and an encode tone of 100 Hz. Note that the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0 Hz.
Amateur radio operators are invited to join the club's weekly "net" at 7 p.m. on Thursdays on W4OLB/R. An informal morning net occurs at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All amateur radio radio operators are invited to join on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on club meetings, please call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at 865-755-3810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.