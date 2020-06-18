Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the meeting will not be held at the United Steel Workers Hall. A substitute Zoom video teleconference will occur. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, at 146.655-MHz with -600-kHz TX offset and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz.
The meeting will include a discussion on the upcoming American Radio Relay League Field Day operations by individuals and instructions on combining scores for a SMARC entry. Photos from previous field day operations will be shown.
Members will receive emails with a link to the Zoom video conference. Visitors are welcome to check into the repeater and request the conference number and passcode in order to view the meeting via Zoom.
SMARC operates a weekly net at 7 p.m. every Thursday on W4OLB/R (see above). There is a very informal morning net at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R and accompanied with a Zoom video conference. All ham radio operators are invited to join us on the air for both nets.
For more information, call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA. at 865-755-3810 or visit the club website at w4olb.org.
