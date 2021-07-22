The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Untied Steel Workers 309 Union Hall, 339 South Hall Road, Alcoa.
For directions to the union hall use the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655-MHz (-600-kHz offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz (for access); the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0-Hz. .
The meeting will include a Zoom video teleconference beginning at 6:30 p.m.
After the business portion of the meeting, there will be a video presentation from the ARRL Learning Network webinars on "Designing Coiled Coax Ugly Baluns" by John Portune, W6NBC.
Join the weekly SMARC net at 7 p.m. Thursdays on W4OLB/R (see above). An informal morning net occurs at 9 every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join SMARC on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on the Monday club meeting call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at 865-755-3810.
