The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club will meet Monday, Aug. 24. Due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be held as a Zoom video teleconference commencing at 7 p.m. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R,146.655-MHz (-600-kHz TX offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz (for access); the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0-Hz.
Members are encouraged to check their emails for copies of the present and proposed constitution and by-laws. A vote on the proposed (new) version will take place at the Monday meeting.
The meeting will include video presentations on "How to Install a Vertical Antenna" and "Simple Wire Antennas."
Members will receive emails with a link to Zoom. Visitors are welcome to check into the repeater and view the presentation via Zoom.
Join the weekly net at 7 p.m. on Thursdays on W4OLB/R. There is an informal morning net at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on the Monday club meeting, please call SMARC President, Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at 865- 755-3810.
