The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 25. Due to ongoing COVID-19 “Social Distancing” guidelines, the meeting will not be held at the United Steelworkers Hall. As an alternative, a Zoom video teleconference will be held. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R,146.655-MHz (-600-kHz TX offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz.
The meeting will include a video presentation on “Antennas and SWR” by Dave Kaun, N9KMY.
Members will receive emails with a link to Zoom. Visitors are welcome to check into the repeater and view the presentation via Zoom.
Join the weekly net at 7 p.m. every Thursday on W4OLB/R (see above). There is a very informal morning net at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join on the air via W4OLB/R.
SMARC is proud to announce an entry level Technician Class license instruction course of study presented via Zoom video teleconferencing beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. The course of study will last for seven sessions including administering the FCC examination on the final day, June 13.
For more information on the Monday club meeting and the Technician Class sessions, please call SMARC President, Bob Wilson, 865-755-3810.
