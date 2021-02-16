The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 22. Due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be held as a Zoom video teleconference commencing at 7 p.m. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655-MHz (-600-kHz offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz (for access); the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0-Hz.
After the business portion of the meeting, a video presentation on "Echolink — Setup and Use" will follow to introduce the basics of the system.
Members will receive emails with a link to Zoom. Visitors are welcome to check into the repeater for information to view the presentation via Zoom.
Join the weekly net at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings on W4OLB/R (see above). An informal morning net occurs at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on the Monday club meeting, call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at 865-755-3810.
