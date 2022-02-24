The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 28. The meeting will be held at the United Steel Workers Union Hall, 339 South Hall Rd, Alcoa, at 7 p.m.
In parallel with the in-person meeting, there will be a Zoom video teleconference commencing at 6:30 p.m. Instructions for the Zoom meeting may be found at the SMARC website, www.w4olb.org. For assistance, use the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655-MHz (-600-kHz offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz (for access); the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0-Hz.
After the business portion of the meeting, there will be a short video presentation on "SWR" followed by a panel discussion of some seasoned members to fill in the gaps and answer questions.
Join the weekly net at 7p.m. on Thursdays on W4OLB/R (see above). An informal morning net occurs at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join us on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on the Monday club meeting, call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at 865-755-3810.
