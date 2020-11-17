To celebrate the holiday season, Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum, located at 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend, is hosting a Smoky Mountain Christmas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Admission is free.
The event will feature the sights and sounds of Christmas highlighting an outdoor Garden Railroad display. Artisans will display their handmade arts and crafts for sale. Santa will make an appearance.
The museum follows the history of the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company founded by Colonel W. B. Townsend. History tells us that in 1903 Margaret Townsend, the wife of Colonel W.B. Townsend, introduced the Christmas tree to the area now known as Townsend. Margaret Townsend was known for her interest in the mountain people and her generosity. It is appropriate during the holidays to recognize the influence Margaret had on the community.
Guests attending must wear face coverings and social distance. Masks will not be provided.
The event is weather permitting.
For more information call 865-661-0170, email littleriverrailroadmuseum@gmail.com, or visit the museum FaceBook page.
