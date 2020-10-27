Smoky Mountain Fall Festival will be held from 19 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31 at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center, 209 Wears Valley Road in Townsend.
The outdoor event will include live music, Halloween activities, food trucks, craft vendors, antique cars and tractors and much more. Live demonstrations will include wood carving, forge demonstrations and apple butter making.
The festival is free; parking is $10.
