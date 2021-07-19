More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display July 30-31, in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway (at Merchant Drive) in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ), the 40th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show & Competition will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, our anniversary show had to be cancelled last year, but we are looking forward to bringing a spectacular show to the Knoxville area again,” said Sally Sante, SMQ Show co-chair.
“Quilts are a comfort, and don’t we all need a little bit of that after the many challenging months we’ve had,” added SMQ Show Co-Chair Lynn Sykes. “You can expect to see some spectacular ‘isolation’ quilts this year.”
Many special activities are planned. Merikay Waldvogel, a nationally known quilt collector, researcher, and writer, will present an antique quilt turning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, Teddy Pruett, a nationally recognized expert in quilt history, will provide a trunk show and lecture on differences between quilts of the North and South.
Throughout the show, shop some 20 vendors and the SMQ Boutique, which offers a unique selection of items handcrafted by guild members. There will be vendor demos and a scavenger hunt with prizes for the younger attendees. A scissor sharpening service will be available. Certified Appraiser Cindy Stuart will offer quilt appraisals by appointment. Contact her at cynthiakstuart@gmail.com or call 865-386-0940 to schedule an appraisal.
Admission is $7; $10 for two-day pass, $6 for veterans with ID and free for children under age 12. The Expo Center has free parking and is accessible to the disabled. For more information about the show and the guild, visit www.smokymtnquilters.com, follow on Facebook, email info@smokymtnquilters.com or call 865-213-2335.
The Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee typically meet on the first Tuesday of each month at Messiah Lutheran Church, at the intersection of Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike in Knoxville. A 6:30 p.m. social time precedes the formal meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Check the SMQ website, as dates and locations may vary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.