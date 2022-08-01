More than 200 quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6, in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway (at Merchant Drive) in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ), the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We invite everyone to attend the show and enjoy these beautiful works of art,” said Tiffany Shell, SMQ Show co-chair.
“This is the 41st show in our guild’s history, and we are so excited to bring you some spectacular creations,” added SMQ Show Co-Chair Debbie Russell.
Merikay Waldvogel, 2009 Quilters Hall of Fame inductee, will present an antique quilt turning and discuss the history of the quilts on Friday, August 5, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Throughout the show, attendees may shop vendors and the SMQ Boutique, which offers a unique selection of items handcrafted by guild members. Other attractions include scavenger hunts for the young ones and quilt appraisals by appointment with Certified Appraiser Cindy Stuart at 865-386-0940.
Admission is $7; $10 for 2-day pass, $6 for veterans, active military and first responders (fire, police and EMS) with ID and free for children under age 12. The Expo Center has free parking and is accessible to the disabled. For more information about the show and the guild, visit www.smokymtnquilters.com, follow them on Facebook, email info@smokymtnquilters.com or call 865-213-2335.
The Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee typically meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church, intersection of Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike in Knoxville. SMQ strives to advance the knowledge and appreciation of the craftsmanship, artistic expression, and historical significance of quiltmaking; to sponsor and support charitable projects to provide encouragement to those in need; and to promote friendship through shared activities.
The guild’s approximately 100 members range from novice to master quilters in diverse quilt styles, including traditional and art quilts, complex and minimalist modern designs, miniatures and bed-sized, and hand- or machine-stitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.