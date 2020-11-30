Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an assistance dog program dedicated to assisting people with disabilities, has achieved reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International (ADI). ADI is the leading authority in the assistance dogs industry. It establishes and promotes standards of excellence in all areas of assistance dog acquisition, training and partnership.
Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that provides custom trained mobility assistance service dogs to wounded veterans at no cost to the veteran. SMSD serves wounded veterans within a 350 mile radius of Knoxville.
Once accredited, a program becomes a member of ADI. Member programs must complete a reaccreditation every five years to comply with ADI’s Standards of Practice. ADI accreditation is a peer-review process conducted by a trained ADI assessor over a period of two-four days. Currently there are 132 ADI accredited service dog programs in the world.
