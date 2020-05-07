Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans at no cost to them, currently has specialty license plates available for pre-order.
The plates are designed by East Tennessee artist Robert Tino. SMSD is asking registered drivers in Tennessee to help reach the state required 1,000 pre-order goal. The organization is located in Lenoir City and was founded in 2010. Since then, SMSD has placed 35 mobility assistance service dogs with wounded veterans. The nonprofit received accreditation in 2015 from Assistance Dogs International and is the only accredited service dog organization located in Tennessee.
The cost of the specialty plate is $35 and SMSD will receive $15.37 of every plage sold. Any vehicle owner licensed in the state of Tennessee is eligible to purchase the plate. To order online or for more information, visit smokymoun
