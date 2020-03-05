Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is currently undertaking a campaign to get a specialty license plate in Tennessee and they need community support.
So far, there have been more than 225 preregistrations for the plate, but 1,000 signatures are needed across the state to ensure production.
The cost of the specialty plate will be $35 above the cost of an annual Tennessee license plate registration. The plate has been designed by local artist, Robert Tino.
The goal for getting enough orders is July. After all orders are received, it will take four to six months for the plates to arrive at local county clerk offices. For every plate sold, SMSD gets $15.37 to directly support its mission of providing service dogs to our veterans at no cost to them. The nonprofit is headquartered in Loudon and has puppy raisers and volunteers here in Blount County. A new training center is being built that will allow SMSD to train and place more dogs. The new veteran/canine training center will have an 18 dog kennel, feeding area, grooming area, medical exam area, conference room and a 3,500 square foot training area.
SMSD was founded in 2011 and provides custom-trained, mobility assistance service dogs to severely wounded veterans, primarily those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The organization is able to do this with three professional trainers. There are no paid administrative staff members.
To get on the list to purchase the SMSD specialty license plate, go to www.smokymountainservicedogs.org. The organization is also on Facebook. For more information, call 865-408-3070.
