The process of putting one foot in front of the other is almost without thought.
Not so for Blount County’s Mark Hudspeth. That could be because after 85 marathons, 20 half-marathons, 15 ultra races of 31 miles or more, 10 5Ks and one Ironman over the course of the past three years, running and walking have taken on a whole new purpose.
The miles have certainly added up — both on the ground and in the air. In 2017, Hudspeth had the goal of running a marathon in all 50 states. He did that in two years. Sometimes that meant running a race in one state, getting in the car and driving to another state to lace up and run one more the next morning. Six days would have to be strung together in some instances, with driving, running and little sleep on the agenda.
Then, Hudspeth, whose family owns Kingdom Kare Child Development Center in Maryville, got it in his head to run a marathon on all seven continents. He had to take to the air, on chartered flights and on runways barely classified as that.
Antarctica comes to mind. It is the windiest, driest, coldest continent. Hudspeth said he and a group of 15 flew in on a wing and a prayer.
“It was very rough,” he recalled. “You fly in on a gravel runway. Only certain pilots are able to fly over there because you have to have special training to fly in on that gravel runway.”
After disembarking, Hudspeth and the others had to wash their feet so as not to introduce anything not native to the environment.
They were able to stay at a Russian base. After only an hour on the ground, Hudspeth said the 15 runners were told to get to it — run your marathon.
“The weather dictates when you do things over there,” he said. “We had a three-day window. We timed it perfectly. As soon as we landed we did the run. We just ran that gravel road up and down, from the Russian base to the Chinese base.”
One other runner had tried to come into Antarctica for his marathon and got stuck for six days. Hudspeth said he got lucky on that one.
Closing in on a goal
There are only two continents lacking for Hudspeth to reach that goal — Africa and Europe. He’s working on them.
To help him string his races together in a smart and cost-efficient way, Hudspeth uses a company called Mainly Marathons, based in Minnesota. They have a looney bird as their logo, this runner pointed out. He has a tattoo of it on his ankle.
There are lots of moving parts to organizing runs around the globe. Hudspeth said he once visited four different countries in six days, running marathons in each. He doesn’t have a guess as to the number of flyer miles because he has had to use so many different airlines.
Hudspeth had just completed races in Buenes Aires and Uruguay before taking that chartered flight to Antarctica.
It was brutal and grueling, he said. Crossing them off his list was a good reward.
But, things have slowed way down for this Blount County man with high ambitions. He made a goal to complete 52 marathons this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least 10 of his races have been canceled. He said he can still make his goal with a little luck and planning.
His last race was in February in Beaumont, Texas. If travel is safe again in July, Hudspeth will make his way to England for a three-day series.
Ayers Rock in Uluru, Australia, and the Great Wall of China were conquered in 2019. Hudspeth was able to get South America in January of this year with Buenos Aires, Uruguay, Chile and Antarctica on the trip. His big finish will be Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa.
A special place in his heart
As for his favorite, that would be the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. That’s because his whole family gets involved. Some run the marathon and/or 5K and others volunteer. He said more than a dozen come out to support him and have a great time.
That race was supposed to happen this past weekend but was moved to November. Hudspeth said he will definitely be there to keep his streak of 16 straight years alive.
He now says his goal of 20 marathons in 20 days beginning in September might not be possible.
At 52, Hudspeth hopes to have plenty of time and good health with which to complete all of his goals. He said when he started back in 2017 to run races in all 50 states, he also wanted to post good finish times. For him, that would be five hours or less.
He can’t use age for any excuses. Hudspeth said most of the others in this conquest are older than he is. It’s really hard, he said, for young people to be able to afford this pursuit and have the required time off.
These days, that clock isn’t what his eyes are focused on. If it takes six hours, that’s fine, Hudspeth said. He and the friends he’s made along the years-long journey take it all in stride.
“We are just hanging out in the back of the pack and talking,” he said. “We just enjoy each other’s company.”
Staying motivated
The fee for the races can exceed $100. Then there are hotel rooms, flights, food, cars and fuel. Hudspeth said he is motivated by the fact he has paid good money to be a participant.
“I am very goal oriented,” he said. “Once I pay the money, I am going to do it.”
He has been fortunate to have some family members travel with him to events. His two sisters, Bethany Smith and Trena Vann, met him in Hawaii. They have also helped out when he had to drive from town to town.
It’s April now and Hudspeth admits he hasn’t run any since his last race on Feb. 12. Maybe his sore foot has something to do with that. Some of it might be the lack of a finish line and sense of accomplishment.
Vann, however, gave him some advice to heed in this days of isolation.
“You don’t have to have a medal to run,” he said she told him. Hudspeth said he will need to get out and just run for the fun of it soon.
“I used to run by myself all the time,” he said. “Three or four hours of peace and quiet, time to think and relax.”
Not the same person
He has more than 100 medals to remind him of his accomplishments and maybe even taunt him to add more. He has a “I love me” wall in his living room where they are displayed. Plaques for accomplishments like his 25th and 50th marathons and for completing 30 in a single year are part of the display.
Hudspeth said he hopes to have lots more running years ahead of him.
“When I can no longer do it,” is his answer to the question of an end point. “Hopefully when I’m 99 I’ll still be going.”
This challenge has changed Hudspeth, who when he first got started with all of these running goals, focused on the end goal, not the journey. He said he’s always set goals for himself since high school and keeps a five-year journal updated. He’s writing a book which talks about how God has played a role in all of it.
This worldwide pandemic has caused delays in his plans, but Hudspeth said safety and love of family and friends is far more important than 26.2 miles any day.
Because of the hectic pace of getting to Point B from Point A, he said he hasn’t always made time to stop and just notice what’s around him. That is, except for the friends he’s made.
“The connections we make with each other far exceeds the rewards of getting bling,” he said. “I still love getting the medal at the end of each race. Friendship is what keeps the world going and we are seeing that even more in isolation.”
