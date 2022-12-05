There are those who toil and struggle for decades with the goal of writing a book that is both captivating and publishable, and then there are people like Larry Moeller who seem to have outright rejected the idea of ever becoming a writer, at least initially.
This small business owner in Blount County has called this community home since 2013, an Iowa farm boy who lived in Sacramento, California, before East Tennessee grabbed his attention. He wrote his first book, “Claim the Flame,” years ago, for St. Paul Lutheran Church here in Maryville. It is based on the Apostle Paul and is a series of two-person skits intended to be sermon material.
“I didn’t intend for it to become a book,” the author said. “It was a fun first one.”
Skip ahead to 2016 when “The Query” came out. This is based on an experience Moeller said he had as he met friends for breakfast over a few years. He told those close friends that I Peter 3:15 kept popping into his head, a verse that asks people to share the hope that is within. “It discomforted me,” he said of the verse.
Moeller’s friends told him not to worry, that no one will likely ask him for his response to the Bible verse. Then, Moeller took a flight to Fairbanks, Alaska, and on they way home, he got a nudge — or maybe it was an order.
“That verse kept coming to mind, but I kept pushing it back,” Moeller said. “I will say it was God speaking. He said, ‘Larry, stop worrying about how you are going to answer the question. I want you to ask it.’”
Moeller did. He spent four years collecting stories from strangers by asking them to talk about the hope within them. He said he collected more than 100 stories and chose 20-plus of them for his second book, “The Query.”
The first person he asked was the man sitting next to him on the Fairbanks trip. “His response was so powerful,” Moeller recalled. He said all of the people he queried answered the question. They were all strangers who opened up about their lives, ambitions, tough times and triumphs.
“After I gathered so many stories, it became evident that somebody has to hear them,” Moeller said. “It wasn’t just for me.”
Today, this author has a third book that’s just been published. It’s a work of fiction that explores the question of what happened to Jesus while he stayed in the desert for 40 days after his baptism in the Jordan River. This latest work is called “A Fateful Flaw: The 40-Day Wilderness Journey of Jesus.”
“It is a made-up story about what happened in those 40 days,” Moeller said. “Two of the gospels talk about that a little bit, and two don’t talk about it at all. My book is something that might have happened.”
The author warns it is the story of Jesus grappling with his humanness and the evil wiles of the devil. There is whimsy, comical situations and also those intimate encounters that contain adult content.
“A Fateful Flaw” does stray from biblical tradition, Moeller said. Its intention is not a biblical study guide. It will, however, prompt spirited conversation, he said with certainty.
“A Fateful Flaw” is available in paperback and hard cover. It soon will be released as an audiobook. Moeller said he had wanted to do the narration, but his publisher nixed the idea and hired a professional reader, Michael Reaves. Moeller couldn’t be happier.
“He is a very good Satan,” the author said. “The voice is bone-chilling.”
Moeller said he had no intentions to write this book either. He owns an executive search firm that keeps him more than busy. He said it was during quiet time as he read Mark 1: 9-13 he had the idea for “A Fateful Flaw.”
In addition to his writing and small business, Moeller created a charity called Come to the Water in 2013, and he incorporated it as a nonprofit a couple of years ago. The organization raises money to send less fortunate kids to summer camp. Moeller said kids from this area are nominated by school officials to attend a weeklong camp for free. The camp most often used is one near Asheville, North Carolina, Moeller said.
His goal is to be able to raise $40,000 to send 75 kids to camp. To help get there, the author is donating a portion of the proceeds from ‘A Fateful Flaw” to the cause. The idea for this nonprofit came out of a church Moeller attended in Sacramento.
That church, he explained, decided to offer some programs for kids in the immediate neighborhood, one that saw a lot of single parents raising their kids, Moeller said. That turned into a project to send them to a nearby summer camp.
Moeller tells the story of one camper who graduated from high school and moved on. He said the young man befriended him years later on Facebook. That former camper had graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and was starting an internship with General Motors, Moeller said.
“He came out of a tough, tough neighborhood,” Moeller said. “We wanted to offer something like that summer camp here. It has changed lives.”
Each year after the camp experience, Come to the Water holds a banquet and lets the campers come and talk about the experience. One of them, back in 2021, wrote a note about what it meant to him.
“This is the first group of people to accept me for who I am,” the note read. “I’ll probably never see them again. It hurts me that I might never meet people like this again. It took 15 years (my whole life) to find people like this.”
That is the reason Come to the Water does what it does, Moeller said, to give kids a positive experience and ways to believe in themselves.
