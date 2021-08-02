Janet Beard confesses to having a fascination and appreciation for murder ballads that sprang out of rural Appalachia, but maybe not everyone’s cup of tea.
The East Tennessee native who now lives in Columbus, Ohio, has spent a great deal of time over the past few years looking into the origins, authors and stories behind ballads like “Pretty Polly,” “Knoxville Girl” and others. What has emerged is Beard’s third novel, “The Ballad of Laurel Springs” which brings those old folk tales to life.
It is published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book is now available for presale. It officially comes out Oct. 5.
“This book really started with the music and Appalachian ballads,” Beard explained over the phone this week. “I have been interested in them for as long as I can remember. I knew this was something I was going to work on.”
The songs, the author said, seem harmless on the surface, even cheerful, until you turn a more attentive ear. Then it’s there — a lover scorned is a lover who takes a life in revenge.
“The Ballad of Laurel Springs” is a fictional account of such tragic goings on in the mountains of Appalachia. It begins when a 10-year-old girl named Grace starts digging into her family’s past for a history project. She learns that her four times great-grandfather once stabbed his lover to death. This gruesome act was even memorialized in a murder ballad, Grace is told, so it has to be true.
Grace comes to learn a lot about her family’s tangled web of violence and also about the lives of the women affected by it. “The Ballad of Laurel Springs” takes readers on a journey through eight generations of this one family.
One of the main characters is Polly, a hard-working and practical woman who keeps her sexual assault a secret for years until her rapist returns to town, forcing her to confront her past.
“A decade later, we see Polly through her daughter Sarah’s eyes,” Beard explained. Sarah rebels against the mountain ways and longs to run away, the author said. Years later, readers meet Sarah’s daughter Carrie and learn of her troubled past. The years reveal the pain, mistakes, triumphs of these women and on down the line.
A murder mystery or thriller it is not, the author said.
As for the title, Beard said those with any knowledge of East Tennessee will recognize Laurel Falls as being a real place here in the Great Smoky Mountains. Beard was born and raised in Sevier County and attended elementary school in Gatlinburg. She moved with her mom to Maryville when Beard was a teenager and graduated from Maryville High School in 1997.
She has woven her tales in these pages with the words of some traditional ballads, including some gospel and blues as flavor.
“The neat thing about folk songs is how they get passed down from generation to generation,” Beard said. “They take on a life of their own.”
The book goes back in time to the 1800s in rural Appalachia. In all, the stories of eight generations of women in this one family are chronicled.
Beard’s other novel, “Atomic City Girls” has received phenomenal praise worldwide. It’s the story of three women who worked in Oak Ridge at the time the atom bomb was being created. It came out in 2018.
There are some parallels between these two novels, the most evident being strong female characters as the main focus of the books. That wasn’t by accident.
Beard said in “Atomic City Girls,” she wanted to share the female experience during World War II and the bravery required on many fronts. In “The Ballad of Laurel Springs,” the author wanted to bring these murder ballads to light, not from a victim perspective but as an attempt to get at the full story out there.
That means adding in descriptive revelations of the lives of these women of Appalachia, their sisters and other family caught up in the cycle of violence and secrecy.
A look back at Beard’s ancestry has revealed Appalachian roots, she said. Many of her ancestors settled in East Tennessee, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, where many of the Appalachian tales originated.
One of her favorite authors is Amy Greene, author of Bloodroot,” a tale also set in Appalachia. Greene grew up in East Tennessee, too.
Beard did learn the violin and piano, but said singing has been what she has most enjoyed. That includes the murder ballads she has heard for years.
After Maryville High School, Beard went to New York University, earning her bachelor’s degree in screenwriting. She then went on to earn her master’s, in creative writing, at The New School, also in New York. She still comes back to East Tennessee.
Now that “The Ballad of Laurel Springs” is out there, this author has turned her attention to another writing project. This next book will be set in modern day East Tennessee, she said.
Beard and her husband live in Ohio with their 7-year-old daughter. He is a professor at Ohio State University. Beard said the pandemic forced them into different roles as they worked from home and educated their child.
“It was not my most productive year,” the author said. “But it was special to have that time with my daughter.”
The second grader will return to class soon. Beard continues to work on her next major project.
As for a sequel to “The Ballad of Laurel Springs,” this author isn’t ruling it out. “There are so many characters, I could write a book about each one,” she said.
