Nearly 2,000 years ago in an obscure village, a child was born of a peasant woman. He was born in a supernatural way — conceived by the Holy Spirit, and born of a virgin. He came from the throne of his father to the womb of a woman. He was born in the very poorest of circumstances, but the air above was filled with the hallelujahs of a heavenly host. His lodging was a stable, but a star drew distinguished visitors from afar.
His birth was contrary to the laws of life. His death was contrary to the laws of death. No miracle is so inexplicable as his life and his teaching. He put on humanity that we might put on divinity. He became the son of man that we might become sons and daughters of God.
He lived in poverty and was reared in obscurity. He was rich, yet for our sakes he became poor. He slept in another’s manger. He cruised the lake in another man’s boat. He rode on a borrowed beast. He was buried in a rich man’s tomb.
He never traveled extensively. Only once did he cross the borders of the land; and that was during his childhood exile. He never put his foot inside a big city, nor traveled even 200 miles from his birthplace. He grew up in another village where he worked as a carpenter until he was 30. Then for 3½ years he served as an itinerant preacher.
He never held a public office. He never had a family or owned a home. In infancy, he startled a king. In boyhood, he puzzled the doctors. Even at 12 years of age, he proved he was far in advance of the theologians. This man never had a formal education. He never went to college or seminary, yet the profoundest wisdom of men has never equaled His “Sermon on the Mount” and his last discourses in the Gospel of John, Chapters 13 through 17.
Jesus painted no pictures; yet, some of the finest works of art received their inspiration from him. Jesus wrote no poetry; but scores of the world’s greatest poets were inspired by him. He never wrote a book, yet all the libraries in the world could not even begin to hold all of the books that have been written about him. He never wrote a song, yet he furnished the theme of more songs than all the songwriters combined. He never founded a college.
In manhood, he ruled the elements. He walked on the waters and they supported him. He calmed the raging sea. Even demons obeyed him! He fed the hungry multitude with just a little boy’s lunch.
He healed the multitudes without medicine, and made no charge for his services. He never practiced psychiatry, yet he has healed more broken hearts than all doctors. He broke up funerals and gave back the life of those who were dead.
While he was still young, the tide of public opinion turned against him. He came to his own people and they rejected him. He was turned over to his enemies and went through the mockery of a trial. Even though he was innocent, he was sentenced to death on a cross between two thieves. His captors took turns lashing his back with a whip. They knelt before him in mock homage and then arose to spit in his face.
While he was dying, his executioners gambled for the only piece of property he had on Earth: the simple robe he had worn. His crucifixion was the crime of all crimes, but on God’s side, only his infinite suffering could have made possible our redemption. When he died, few men mourned; but a black crepe was hung over the sun. Men trembled, though not for their sins; and the Earth beneath shook under the load. His dying words were: “Father, forgive them. They don’t know what they are doing.”
By his suffering and death on the cross, he paid completely for the sins of all who believe in him. “He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon Him, and by His wounds we are healed.”
He was bruised and brought healing. He was pierced and eased pain. He was persecuted and brought freedom. He was dead and brought life. He has risen and brings power. He reigns and brings peace.
But three days later this man arose from the dead — living proof that he was, as he had claimed, the savior whom God had sent, the incarnate Son of God.
After showing himself alive to his disciples, he ascended into heaven. He is now seated at the right hand of God and intercedes in our behalf. He will soon come again in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory for his own born-again, blood-bought followers to be forever with him. Then he will judge the world in righteousness, when every knee shall bow to him, and every tongue shall confess that he is Lord to the glory of the almighty God.
He preached his Gospel for only 3½ years, and yet this man’s life has changed the course of human history. This man is the perpetual theme of all preaching, the pivot point around which the events of the ages revolve, the only one capable of providing salvation of the human race.
Nineteen hundred years have come and gone, yet he still lives. His birth divides the history of mankind into two eras — B.C. and A.D. One day of every week is set aside in remembrance of him. Christmas and Easter celebrate his birth and resurrection.
He is light, love, longevity, and he is Lord. He is gentleness, goodness, grace, and he is God. He is holy, righteous, mighty, powerful and pure. His ways are right. His word is true. His will is unchanging.
He is the ever perfect one — the chief among 10,000, the only one who can satisfy the soul and give everlasting life to those who choose to believe in him. Jesus is altogether lovely. He is my savior and my God. He is my Lord and he rules my life. He is my joy, and he is my comfort.
I serve him because his bond is love, his burden is light and his goal for me is abundant life. I follow him because he is the wisdom of the wise, power for those who are weak, the ancient of days, the leaders of leaders, and he is coming again.
His goal is a personal relationship with me. He will never leave me, never forsake me, never mislead me, never forget me, never overlook me, and never cancel my appointment in his appointment book.
When I fall, he lifts me up. When I fail, he forgives. When I am weak, he is strong. When I am lost, he is the way. When I am afraid, he is my courage. When I stumble, he steadies me. When I am hurt, he heals me. When I am broken, he mends me. When I am hungry, he feeds me. When I face trials, he is my defense attorney. When I face persecution, he is my shield. When my heart is troubled, he comforts me. When I face loss, he fills the emptiness in my life. When I face death, he will carry me home.
He is God, and he is faithful. I am his, and he is mine.
Jesus was born, so that I could be born again. He became poor, that I might possess great wealth.
He became homeless, that I might have a mansion.
He was forsaken, that I would always have friends.
He was bound, that I might have perfect liberty.
He was sad, that I might have real joy. He descended, that I should be lifted up.
He became a servant, that I might be a son forever.
He was made sin, that I should share his righteousness. He died, that I should never taste eternal death.
If you are wondering why I can feel so secure, understand this: God said it, I believe it, and that settles it. God is in control. And that means that it is well with my soul — all because of this one solitary life.
