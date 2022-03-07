Serving different communities can be an eye-opening experience, especially when those communities are so different from your own. It can provide new perspectives and entertaining stories to share years down the road.
In late February, the sophomore class of MCS traveled up to Miamisburg, Ohio (along with a few seniors) to serve the surrounding communities on a mission trip. From Monday to Friday, they stayed at Camp Chautauqua, which soon became the site of innumerable tales of chaos and laughter. All the students became closer through working side by side, and at the end of the week, many new friendships formed.
One of the first stops was Hannah’s Treasure Chest, an organization that serves struggling and homeless families. A group of 10 helped around the building. Their jobs included organizing various goods stacked on the shelves in the main area, cleaning toys to be given to children, and sweeping and vacuuming the floors. All the while, a handful of students had the opportunity to tell the employees about the Gospel, which some of whom had never heard of before. Though they didn’t have the entire day to help at the organization, they surely left an impact; however, the impact and memories didn’t end here.
A memory-filled visit to Carlise Manor, a senior living facility, lifted everyone’s spirits. A group of six people heard the residents’ impactful and entertaining stories and some of them had fun painting their nails. Close to noon, everyone gathered in a circle to play balloon volleyball. Even after the small crowd had left, the residents were still buzzing with excitement and talking about how refreshing it was to have those young faces come in to see them. Likewise, the students that talked to the residents never ceased to speak about how kind, funny, and memorable the residents were.
Perhaps the most eventful day was the day they went to the local soup kitchen. Different groups from MCS helped in all sorts of ways. Some served food in the kitchen, some cleaned dishes, some organized items in the main area, and some were able to go to the computer room downstairs to talk with the kids that came in. That night, a new life was breathed into the building. The very walls were brimming with energy. The employees were eager to have everyone around them. The kids in the computer room all had fiery personalities and bushels of inexhaustible energy. Upon departure, everyone eagerly talked about their anecdotes.
Throughout the trip, everyone’s eyes were opened. Students and staff alike noted that the areas they visited in Ohio were starkly different from little old Maryville. Through those five days, everyone realized that they were incredibly blessed to live how they did. It was a different, but enjoyable, opportunity.
On Friday, they left Camp Chautauqua to drive to the Ark Encounter museum in Kentucky and arrived at about 7 p.m. It was a surreal encounter considering the fact that, aside from the employees, they were the only ones in the gargantuan boat. There were incredibly realistic sculptures, fascinating exhibits and beautiful depictions of biblical events. That night, the visitors were able to sleep in the ark and walk around the museum the next day when it opened. After piling into the gift shop, a band of students ran over to the playground to horse around and make it clear that no high-schooler ever really grows up.
The whole week was packed with life, fun and wonderful service. There were so many new experiences to learn from and so many moments that will stick with the students for a long, long time. This mission trip will always be with them wherever they go.
