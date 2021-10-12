For the past three years, Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 has thrown out the welcome mat on the third Saturday in October for community members to come enjoy its annual Soup & Friends Night.
That continues into 2021 as members will once again host the event, from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the lodge, 797 Vose Road in the Springbrook area of Alcoa. Prudential will be joined by New Providence Lodge. They will prepare grilled cheese sandwiches. The Alcoa Highway Wendy’s and Subway are supporters of the annual gathering.
A variety of soups will be hot and ready, said Prudentia member Tom Moore. There is no cost to come and dine.
“This is our way of giving back to the community for its support of the lodge,” Moore said. To-go orders will be available.
The lodge is housed in the old Nicely’s Grocery Store building, Moore pointed out. He said this family event is a way for community members to come together and fellowship and share memories of growing-up days. This area has definitely changed over the decades, Moore said.
Prudentia Lodge 719 was charted in 1923 and will be celebrating its centennial celebration in a few years. The lodge meets on the first Tuesday evening of each month at the Vose Road intersection with North Wright Road in the former Nicely building.
The lodge building stands today among the houses on the “tree streets” of Oak, Maple, Poplar and Birch streets that were built by and named after Babcock Lumber Co. source materials used in the early 1900s. The houses were provided for the company’s employees, just as ALCOA Inc. built company housing projects in the Springbrook area for its employees, homes that still stand today.
