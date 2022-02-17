Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring has raised over $170 million nationwide for those in need during the Super Bowl. The youth of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville have been supporting this ministry for over 25 years by collecting money and food items that is donated to the Community Food Connection of Blount County.
Church members were invited to support their favorite team by donating a food item, crunchy peanut butter for the Bengals or a box of cereal for the Rams. Following service, the youth greeted the congregation by banging pots with ladles and inviting cash donations.
Drew Ohsiek, a senior at Maryville High School, has been participating in Souper Bowl since the fourth grade. “It’s a great thing our church does. It is awesome to see how the congregation’s support and donations grew every year.”
“We had a very successful Souper Bowl” said Teena Conrady, volunteer youth leader. “We collected 48 jars of crunchy peanut butter, 40 boxes of cereal and $718. Our youth are very passionate about this ministry, especially banging the pots to encourage giving.”
For more information about the Community Food Connection of Blount County visit their website http://cfcblount.org or call 865-977-4400. To learn more about the ministries and worship at St Paul Lutheran church, contact the office at 865-982-4285 or visit their website stpaulmaryville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.